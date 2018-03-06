Note: Search is limited to the most recent 250 articles. To access earlier articles, click Advanced Search and set an earlier date range.
Headline News
Land expropriation won’t be orderly – Maimane
By: Sane Dhlamini Updated 35 minutes ago Democratic Alliance (DA) leader Mmusi Maimane said on Monday that his party did not believe that land expropriation without compensation would be... →
Gupta case against Bank of Baroda dismissed with costs
By: News24Wire Updated 2 hours 48 minutes ago The High Court in Pretoria on Monday dismissed the application of Gupta-linked companies against Bank of Baroda with costs. Judge Ntendeya Mavundla... →
Maimane to state the party's position on land
By: News24Wire Updated 5 hours ago Democratic Alliance (DA) leader Mmusi Maimane and the party’s shadow minister on rural development and land reform Thandeka Mbabama will set out... →
Latest
Opinions
Survey shows Zuma and ANC's mutual dance to the bottom
Updated 3 hours ago Opinion polls in South Africa have clearly shown the sharp decline in citizens’ approval of Jacob Zuma’s performance as president over the past... →
Contestations in Ramaphosa era: what is an emancipatory route?
12th March 2018 The election of Cyril Ramaphosa as ANC president in December evoked high expectations from a range of quarters in South African society, because it... →
Land debate in South Africa is clouded by misrepresentation and lack of data
9th March 2018 South Africa’s parliament has passed a resolution to amend the constitution and allow expropriation without compensation. The decision has... →
US and China inch towards awkward cooperation in Africa
9th March 2018 United States (US) Secretary of State Rex Tillerson is on his first official trip to Africa this week, visiting Ethiopia, Kenya, Djibouti, Chad and... →
Recommendations
Treatment of Pakistanis in the Saudi Criminal Justice System
9th March 2018 Saudi officials vigorously defend the country’s criminal justice system when facing criticism by international media outlets, United Nations human... →
Gender Sensitive Access to Markets: A training handbook
8th March 2018 Women’s access to markets remains a significant challenge for many of the groups that ActionAid works with. Women face multiple barriers and... →
Exploring opportunities for and challenges to quality education for adolescents in Gaza
8th March 2018 This briefing paper draws on findings from a Gender and Adolescence: Global Evidence (GAGE) mixed methods research study to explore Gazan... →
Innovation-Driven Cyber-Risk to Customer Data in Financial Services
8th March 2018 The framework described in this white paper provides a toolkit to identify cyber-risk management improvements in the innovative and fast-changing... →
Statements
PAC: Attack on VBS is an attack on African people
Updated 2 hours 12 minutes ago Pan Africanist Congress is disgusted by the decision of the National Treasury as well as Reserve Bank to oppress and suppress an African-owned VBS... →
dti: The dti to host seminar on Rural and Township Industrial Economic Development
Updated 2 hours 26 minutes ago The Department of Trade and Industry (the dti) will host a seminar on its Rural and Township Industrial Economic Development Programme at the... →
NUM: Youth Structure media statement
Updated 2 hours 58 minutes ago The National Union of Mineworkers Youth Structure (NUM-Y) held its first national youth committee meeting for the year 2018 on the 07-09 March 2018... →
SA: Week ahead - Parliament
Updated 3 hours ago President Cyril Ramaphosa will on Wednesday appear before the National Assembly for his first oral question and answer session since Parliament... →
Press Offices
An ongoing conversation: women's success at work/life balance in the legal sector
Updated 4 hours ago The industry is full of female role models who are proof you can do it all, write Cailin Peek and Nasreen Chohan of GRM Search. Women today have... →
Labour Brokers – The pitfalls and dangers of using them and using them for a period of longer than 3 months
9th March 2018 Many Employers have, over the years, used the services of Labour Brokers to supply them with workers. The Employer became the Client of the Labour... →
Conveyancers capitalise on technology to ensure return business
8th March 2018 In a competitive market place where innovation and performance matter and business growth is dependent on relationship and service delivery, the... →
Africa regulatory ENSight, issue 2 of 2018
8th March 2018 Download ENSafrica's Africa regulatory ENSight, issue 2 of 2018, covering recent legislative developments across Sub-Saharan Africa. →