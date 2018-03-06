http://www.polity.org.za
Deepening Democracy through Access to Information

Headline News

Land expropriation won’t be orderly – Maimane

By: Sane Dhlamini     Updated 35 minutes ago Democratic Alliance (DA) leader Mmusi Maimane said on Monday that his party did not believe that land expropriation without compensation would be... 

Land expropriation won’t be orderly – Maimane
Photo by Duane Daws
DA leader Mmusi Maimane
Gupta case against Bank of Baroda dismissed with costs

Gupta case against Bank of Baroda dismissed with costs

By: News24Wire      Updated 2 hours 48 minutes ago The High Court in Pretoria on Monday dismissed the application of Gupta-linked companies against Bank of Baroda with costs. Judge Ntendeya Mavundla... 

Maimane to state the party's position on land

Maimane to state the party's position on land

By: News24Wire      Updated 5 hours ago Democratic Alliance (DA) leader Mmusi Maimane and the party’s shadow minister on rural development and land reform Thandeka Mbabama will set out... 

Latest

Ramaphosa warns against land invasions

Voter registration weekend 'went well' despite some disruptions, IEC says

'ANC would be better off with Malema inside the fold' – Mabuza

Cogta minister urges citizens to register to vote

VAT hike tests SARB's hawkish stance

More News

Opinions

Survey shows Zuma and ANC's mutual dance to the bottom

Survey shows Zuma and ANC's mutual dance to the bottom

Updated 3 hours ago Opinion polls in South Africa have clearly shown the sharp decline in citizens’ approval of Jacob Zuma’s performance as president over the past... 

Contestations in Ramaphosa era: what is an emancipatory route?

Contestations in Ramaphosa era: what is an emancipatory route?

12th March 2018 The election of Cyril Ramaphosa as ANC president in December evoked high expectations from a range of quarters in South African society, because it... 

Land debate in South Africa is clouded by misrepresentation and lack of data

Land debate in South Africa is clouded by misrepresentation and lack of data

9th March 2018 South Africa’s parliament has passed a resolution to amend the constitution and allow expropriation without compensation. The decision has... 

US and China inch towards awkward cooperation in Africa

US and China inch towards awkward cooperation in Africa

9th March 2018 United States (US) Secretary of State Rex Tillerson is on his first official trip to Africa this week, visiting Ethiopia, Kenya, Djibouti, Chad and... 

More Opinions

Recommendations

Treatment of Pakistanis in the Saudi Criminal Justice System

Treatment of Pakistanis in the Saudi Criminal Justice System

9th March 2018 Saudi officials vigorously defend the country’s criminal justice system when facing criticism by international media outlets, United Nations human... 

Gender Sensitive Access to Markets: A training handbook

Gender Sensitive Access to Markets: A training handbook

8th March 2018 Women’s access to markets remains a significant challenge for many of the groups that ActionAid works with. Women face multiple barriers and... 

Exploring opportunities for and challenges to quality education for adolescents in Gaza

Exploring opportunities for and challenges to quality education for adolescents in Gaza

8th March 2018 This briefing paper draws on findings from a Gender and Adolescence: Global Evidence (GAGE) mixed methods research study to explore Gazan... 

Innovation-Driven Cyber-Risk to Customer Data in Financial Services

Innovation-Driven Cyber-Risk to Customer Data in Financial Services

8th March 2018 The framework described in this white paper provides a toolkit to identify cyber-risk management improvements in the innovative and fast-changing... 

More Recommendations

Statements

PAC: Attack on VBS is an attack on African people

PAC: Attack on VBS is an attack on African people

Updated 2 hours 12 minutes ago Pan Africanist Congress is disgusted by the decision of the National Treasury as well as Reserve Bank to oppress and suppress an African-owned VBS... 

dti: The dti to host seminar on Rural and Township Industrial Economic Development

dti: The dti to host seminar on Rural and Township Industrial Economic Development

Updated 2 hours 26 minutes ago The Department of Trade and Industry (the dti) will host a seminar on its Rural and Township Industrial Economic Development Programme at the... 

NUM: Youth Structure media statement

NUM: Youth Structure media statement

Updated 2 hours 58 minutes ago The National Union of Mineworkers Youth Structure (NUM-Y) held its first national youth committee meeting for the year 2018 on the 07-09 March 2018... 

SA: Week ahead - Parliament

SA: Week ahead - Parliament

Updated 3 hours ago President Cyril Ramaphosa will on Wednesday appear before the National Assembly for his first oral question and answer session since Parliament... 

More Statements

Press Offices

An ongoing conversation: women's success at work/life balance in the legal sector

An ongoing conversation: women's success at work/life balance in the legal sector

Updated 4 hours ago The industry is full of female role models who are proof you can do it all, write Cailin Peek and Nasreen Chohan of GRM Search. Women today have... 

Labour Brokers – The pitfalls and dangers of using them and using them for a period of longer than 3 months

Labour Brokers – The pitfalls and dangers of using them and using them for a period of longer than 3 months

9th March 2018 Many Employers have, over the years, used the services of Labour Brokers to supply them with workers. The Employer became the Client of the Labour... 

Conveyancers capitalise on technology to ensure return business

Conveyancers capitalise on technology to ensure return business

8th March 2018 In a competitive market place where innovation and performance matter and business growth is dependent on relationship and service delivery, the... 

Africa regulatory ENSight, issue 2 of 2018

Africa regulatory ENSight, issue 2 of 2018

8th March 2018 Download ENSafrica's Africa regulatory ENSight, issue 2 of 2018, covering recent legislative developments across Sub-Saharan Africa. 

More Press Offices

Latest Videos

My Money – Gerald Mwandiambira

Suttner's View: The Land Question

Rebuilding our political life

More Videos

Company Posts

Creamer Media wows market with combined subscription offer

Creamer Media wows market with combined subscription offer

More Company Posts

Poll

Previous Polls

Latest Podcast

Daily Podcast – March 12, 2018

Previous Podcasts


Speeches

SA: Edna Molewa: Address by Minister of Environmental Affairs, at the Launch of Double Drift Community Wildlife Project, Eastern Cape (07/03/2018)

SA: Edna Molewa: Address by Minister of Environmental Affairs, at the Launch of Double Drift...

DA: Mmusi Maimane: Address by DA Leader, at a press briefing, Party’s Federal Head Office, Cape Town (07/03/2018)

DA: Mmusi Maimane: Address by DA Leader, at a press briefing, Party’s Federal Head Office, Cape...

DA: Mmusi Maimane: address by DA Leader, during a march to National Treasury, Pretoria (06/03/2018)

DA: Mmusi Maimane: address by DA Leader, during a march to National Treasury, Pretoria (06/03/2018)

More Speeches

Legislation

Standards Act: Standards matters

[G. 41456 GeN 83] - Comment by 17 Apr 2018

Restitution of Land Rights Act: Claim for restitution of land rights: Erven 9206 & 9207 Cape Town, Western Cape: Comments invited

[G. 41456 GeN 82] - Comment by 23 Apr 2018

Restitution of Land Rights Act: Claim for restitution of land rights: Various properties in Kraaifontein, Cape Town, Western Cape: Comments invited

[G. 41456 GeN 81] - Comment by 23 Apr 2018

Restitution of Land Rights Act: Claim for restitution of land rights: Farm 1119 in Malmesbury, Western Cape: Comments invited

[G. 41456 GeN 80] - Comment by 23 Apr 2018

Restitution of Land Rights Act: Claim for restitution of land rights: Erf 59528 in Lansdowne, Western Cape: Comments invited

[G. 41456 GeN 79] - Comment by 23 Apr 2018

More Legislation

Case Law

Law Society of South Africa and Others v President of the Republic of South Africa and Others (20382/2015) [2018] ZAGPPHC 4

HIGH COURT

Law Society of South Africa and Others v President of the Republic of South Africa and Others (20382/2015) [2018] ZAGPPHC 4

HIGH COURT

Congregation Service Committee of the Jehovah's Witness Church Congregation-eNgcobo v eNgcobo Municipality and Others (4028/16) [2018] ZAECMHC 9

HIGH COURT

More Case Law

About

Polity.org.za is a product of Creamer Media.
www.creamermedia.co.za

Other Creamer Media Products include:
Engineering News
Mining Weekly
Research Channel Africa

Read more

About

Newsletters





Sign up for our FREE daily email newsletter

More

Newsletters

Subscriptions

We offer a variety of subscriptions to our Magazine, Website, PDF Reports and our photo library.

Subscriptions are available via the Creamer Media Store.

View store

Subscriptions

Advertise

Advertising on Polity.org.za is an effective way to build and consolidate a company's profile among clients and prospective clients. Email advertising@creamermedia.co.za

View options

Advertise

pqt: 1.1s - ct: 1.469s - 400pq - 2rq

Search

By

Legal Notice Comment Guidelines © Copyright 2018
Free daily email newsletter Register Now
close
Register for Free to receive Polity's
Daily Email Newsletter
Register Now
Register for Creamer Media's other Daily Newsletters